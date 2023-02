Manama: The national air carrier of Bahrain, Gulf Air increased the frequency of flights to Italy. The airline will operate additional flights to to and from Italy from March 6, 2023.

The airline will operate daily direct flights to Milan and will increase flight to Rome by 3 per week. Gulf Air has been operating direct flights between Bahrain and Italy since June 2022.