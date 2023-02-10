In road accident in Rajasthan, 4 children among 5 died

On Thursday, a motorcycle carrying five people collided with a truck in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district, killing five people, four of whom were children.

The mishap happened in the evening.

The deceased were identified as Bhanwar Singh (35), his son Ajaypal (14), and additional relatives Shaitan Singh (14), Leela (17), and Usha (14), according to the Rajsamand police control room (16).

The victims were people who lived in a village that is close to the Bheem police station. The police reported that the truck driver had been arrested.