Drone footage from the Turkey earthquake shows fissures slicing through the land

Drone footage from southern Turkey showed fissures slicing and cracking across fields, roads, streams, and hillsides, the result of a massive earthquake that struck the region earlier this week.

The quake opened up a jagged scar of bare and cracked earth near the town of Tevekkeli in Turkey’s southern province of Kahramanmaras, cutting deep into embankments and running along expanses of open land up to the horizon.

It smashed the tarmac and metal barriers on a highway. Massive boulders had rolled down the hills on the roadside.

Drivers had to wait their turn to navigate the crooked road.

Huge gorges cut through groves close to a house near Tepehan, leaving islands of grey-brown land and trees perched on the edge of new precipices. Other trees were uprooted and lying on their sides.

Mehmet Temizkan reported feeling tremors in the early hours of Monday morning.

‘Nobody knew if we could leave or if we would survive during the initial panic. We had given up hope. When we saw what happened here in the morning, we thought it had to be the epicentre,’ he stated to Reuters

On Friday, the death toll from the region’s deadliest earthquake in two decades, which struck southern Turkey and Syria, stood at more than 22,000 people.

On Friday, rescue crews rescued a 10-day-old baby and his mother who were trapped in the ruins of a building in Turkey, as President Tayyip Erdogan said authorities should have acted faster.