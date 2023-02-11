Iran frees malnourished dissident following protracted hunger strike

According to the Iranian judiciary, Iran released hunger-striking prisoner Farhad Meysami on Friday, a week after his supporters had warned that he might perish for opposing the hijab’s mandatory wear.

Social media users as well as international rights organisations were outraged by the images of an emaciated Meysami who had been imprisoned since 2018 for assisting female activists protesting Iran’s headscarf policy.

The judiciary posted a statement on Twitter that read, ‘Farhad Meysami was included in this amnesty and was released from prison hours ago. This comes after the leader of the revolution (Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei) approved the recent…amnesty.’