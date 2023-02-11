South Korea relaxes visa requirements for Chinese visitors, Beijing to consider similar move

South Korean officials said on Friday that they plan to resume issuing short-term visas to Chinese visitors on Saturday, after China improved its COVID-19 situation.

Last month, South Korea suspended the issuance of short-term visas to Chinese visitors after China abruptly ended its ‘zero-COVID’ policy, resulting in a wave of infections. Beijing responded by suspending short-term visas for South Korean visitors.

South Korea’s vice interior minister in charge of disaster and safety management, Kim Sung-ho, stated that the government decided to resume visa issuance after the number of infections among Chinese arrivals dropped significantly and no new strains of the virus emerged.

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo hinted last week that restrictions could be lifted before the end of February if China’s COVID situation improved.