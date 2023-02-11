United States shoots down unidentified vehicle-sized object over Alaska

Less than a week after the military brought down a Chinese balloon that had flown across the United States, a U.S. F-22 fighter jet on Friday shot down an unidentified object flying high over Alaska, according to American officials.

According to American Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon’s top spokesman, a Sidewinder missile brought down the most recent craft, which was about the size of a small car.

According to White House spokesman John Kirby, ‘We don’t know who owns this object’ and ‘It’s unclear where it started its flight.’