Women’s Premier League 2023: Lucknow franchise reveals its name

Lucknow: The Lucknow franchise of the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) has revealed its name. The team is named as ‘UP Warriorz’. The Lucknow franchise of the WPL is owned by Capri Global Holdings Private Limited.

Capri Global Holdings Private Limited purchased the team for Rs 757 crore at an auction hosted by the BCCI. UP Warriorz’s logo comprises four components — a rendition of the sarus crane, a sword, wings that extend out like the rays of the sun, and a shield to hold it all together.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels 463 trains today: Full list

Former England cricketer Jon Lewis has been appointed as the head coach of the team. Arjuna awardee Anju Jain is named as the assistant coach. Former Australian cricketer Ashley Noffke will be the bowling coach, while four-time world champion from Australia Lisa Sthalekar will be the mentor.

UP Warriorz is one of the five team participating the first season of WPL. The Player Auction for the WPL will be held in Mumbai on February 13. The WPL is set to be played in Mumbai from March 4 to 26.