Australia to distribute fifth COVID vaccine shot more widely

All Australians over the age of 18 who haven’t had the coronavirus or been vaccinated within the previous six months will receive a fifth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine later this month, according to Health Minister Mark Butler.

More than half of the population of the nation—roughly 14 million people—now qualify for the booster shot as a result of the decision, and starting on February 20 they will be able to receive vaccines tailored specifically for the Omicron variant.

Up until now, a fifth dose had only been advised for those with severe immunosuppression, with the booster shot to be administered three months after the fourth shot.

Australia, one of the nations with the highest rates of coronavirus vaccination, has so far given two doses of the vaccine to 95% of adults over the age of 16. Due to this, Australia’s COVID rates have remained relatively low when compared to those of other developed economies.

However, the uptake of booster shots has been slow; according to official data, only 44% of people have received their fourth dose and about 72% have received three doses.

Butler urged those over 65 to get their fifth shot if they are eligible because they continue to be at a high risk of developing a serious illness and dying from the coronavirus.

According to Butler, the rollout of the fifth shot will aid in dealing with the inevitable arrival of the next wave of COVID in the course of 2023.