Firefighters’ union in UK advises members to accept new pay offer

After postponing its planned strike so that its members could vote on the offer, the trade union for British firefighters recommended an improved pay offer from the fire service employers on Saturday.

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) claimed the pay offer of a 7% raise retroactive to July of last year and for another 5% increase from July 1 of this year was below inflation in the first year, but still represented a ‘significant shift’ from a prior offer of just 2%.

While not ‘sugar coating’ the pay offer, FBU General Secretary Matt Wrack said the union leadership had made its recommendation after weighing the ‘positives and negatives.’

If union members vote to accept the pay offer between February 20 and March 6, the dispute might be resolved, providing some relief to the British government after a string of disruptive strikes in industries like education, transportation, and healthcare.