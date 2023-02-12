Welt am Sonntag reports NATO will extend Stoltenberg’s tenure until April 2024

As the alliance works to maintain stability throughout the conflict in Ukraine, Welt am Sonntag reported on Sunday that NATO will renew the term of Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Due to his ‘outstanding achievements’ and to ensure the stability of the military alliance during the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, members will extend Stoltenberg’s term until April 2024, according to the newspaper.

According to the newspaper, there is an unofficial understanding among the 30 member states that Stoltenberg should continue in his position after his term ends on September 30. The newspaper also stated that a formal decision would be made in the following weeks.

According to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, he has no plans to ask for another extension of his term.

A former leader of Norway’s Labour Party and economist by training, Stoltenberg had his initial NATO term extended last year.