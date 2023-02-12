Zelenskiy dismisses the top official in Ukraine, declares that the cleanup effort is ongoing.

On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a decree dismissing a senior security official and declared separately that his campaign to purge the government would go on as planned.

In recent weeks, authorities have fired dozens of employees and launched investigations as part of a broad campaign to root out wrongdoing. Ukraine must, according to the EU, combat corruption before it can join the 27-member bloc.

According to a brief decree issued by the presidential office, Ad Zelenskiy fired Ruslan Dziuba from his position as the National Guard’s deputy commander. It did not state why it was moving.

In his daily video address, Zelenskiy, who has emphasised the need for the defence ministry in particular to be cleaned up, did not specifically mention Dziuba.

Instead, he claimed that he had spoken with representatives from the law enforcement and defence sectors about how to shield institutions from what he called internal or external attempts to lessen their effectiveness and efficiency.