9 year old Turkish boy donates his entire savings collected in a piggy bank to relief funds

A nine-year-old Turkish boy gave all of the money he had saved up in a piggy bank to help with the relief efforts being made for the victims of the most recent earthquakes that struck Turkey and have so far claimed 34,000 lives.

Alparslan Efe Demir previously endured a 5.9-magnitude earthquake that shook Turkey’s northwest Duzce province in November 2022, and he was compelled to spend a few months in an earthquake relief camp that Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) had set up, according to TRT World.

Demir, a nine-year-old, was devastated after seeing the enormous wreckage brought on by the catastrophic earthquake and the thousands of lives lost as a result of the tragedy.

Upset over human suffering, Demir expressed his wish to donate his piggy bank saving in the relief funds to his mother Sinem Demir.

The boy and his mother visited the Turkish Red Crescent’s Duzce branch and donated the saved money to the authorities.