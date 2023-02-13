Cops block the road for the CM’s convoy and intimidate a family travelling to buy infant medication.

Police allegedly threatened a family on Monday as they were out in Mattoor, close to Kalady, in the Ernakulam district, buying medications for their infant.

They were told not to leave their automobile parked on the road that had been closed off to traffic so the chief minister’s motorcade could pass. However, when the proprietor of the medical store questioned this, the police threatened to close down his business.

The family claimed they have complained to the chief minister and higher-ups in the police department.

The incident occurred when the family was returning home after leaving the mother of the infant at the airport. The child had a high fever, so they stopped at the Mattoor pharmacy.

The store owner claims that a Sub-Inspector arrived practically quickly and gave the order to take the car from that location. ‘Then, after leaving his automobile in a different location, the man returned to the store with the infant. But as they were leaving, the SI walked right in’ the store owner said.

The SI responded, ‘Don’t try to show off,’ when questioned if the officer could not tell that the infant was feverish. The store owner who complained received a threat that his business would be closed. But the shopkeeper dared the cop to do it.

Police had already instructed the Youth Congress to cancel a meeting that was scheduled to take place in a Perumbavoor hall since the CM’s convoy was supposed to be nearby. The protesting Youth Congress activists were detained in accordance with non-bailable portions of the law.

Since the Opposition began loud protests over a number of problems, Pinarayi Vijayan, the chief minister of Kerala, has significantly more protection.