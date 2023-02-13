MGM reveals the trailer for its upcoming Creed III film

The Creed III movie’s trailer was unveiled by MGM. The boxing franchise hinted at its Super Bowl debut. With an Imax Live Premiere Event on February 27, it will open in theatres on March 3.

The movie’s star, Michael B. Jordan, also serves as director and producer. The Creed III cast will be present to support him in celebrating his directorial debut at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

The movie will have a red carpet debut, stream across North America, and then have an advance showing, according to numerous reports.

The new film will follow the life of Adonis Creed (played by Jordan) as he has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring.

The face off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian – a fighter who has nothing to lose.