Snowfall in Japan prompts authorities to close roads and postpone trains and flights

100 flights were cancelled, dozens of roads were blocked, and train services were disrupted on Friday due to heavy snowfall across much of Japan, according to government officials and operators.

As of noon, domestic airlines including ANA , Japan Airlines , and others had cancelled a total of 100 flights because of the snow.

54 central Tokyo motorway exits were blocked, and portions of 31 highways in central and eastern Japan were closed, according to the ministry.

According to the land ministry, operations on more than a dozen train routes in central and eastern Japan have been suspended or are scheduled to be suspended.

The nation’s largest train company, East Japan Railway (9020.T), announced late on Friday that a high-speed service between Tokyo and the Yamagata prefecture in the northeast would be terminated.

The major delivery service providers Yamato Transport and Sagawa Express warned that there might be delays in their deliveries up until Saturday.