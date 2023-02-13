US gasoline demand increased 1.7% last week

According to data released on Sunday by GasBuddy.com, the nation’s demand for gasoline increased every day over the previous week, rising 1.7% in the most recent week to 8.45 million barrels per day.

According to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.com, which monitors fuel prices across the country, demand for the week ending February 5 was also 3.7% higher than the four-week moving average.

De Haan noted in a tweet that ‘for the first time since June, U.S. gasoline demand was not only up every day over the week prior period, but also over the four week average.’