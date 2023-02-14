EU legislators approve ban on new fossil fuel vehicles beginning in 2035

In an effort to hasten the transition to electric vehicles and combat climate change, the European Parliament on Tuesday formally approved a law that will effectively ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars in the European Union beginning in 2035.

By 2025, the historic regulations will require automakers to achieve a 100% reduction in CO2 emissions from newly sold vehicles, making it impossible to sell new fossil fuel-powered cars in the 27-nation bloc.

In addition, the law will set a much higher goal of a 55% reduction in CO2 emissions than the current target of a 37.5% for new cars sold starting in 2030 compared to 2021 levels.

Jan Huitema, the parliament’s chief rule-making negotiator, stated that ‘the operating costs of an electric vehicle are already lower than the operating costs of a vehicle with an internal combustion engine,’ adding that it was essential to make electric vehicles more accessible to consumers.