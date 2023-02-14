Homes in Auckland evacuated as Cyclone Gabrielle hits; flights cancelled and power is cut

As Cyclone Gabrielle approaches the coast of the nation, residents of Auckland, the largest city in New Zealand, and the surrounding area are being warned to prepare for more intense rain, flooding, and gale-force winds. Some homes are also being evacuated.

Currently 200 kilometres (125 miles) northeast of Auckland, Gabrielle is expected to move in close proximity to the east coast over the next 24 hours.

Sadly, we anticipate that Cyclone Gabrielle’s effects will worsen before they improve, said Rachel Kelleher, Deputy Controller of Auckland Emergency Management, on Monday.