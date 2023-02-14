Woman, daughter burn to death during eviction drive in UP; 39, including SDM, SHO, arrested

After a mother-daughter duo was burned to death during an anti-encroachment drive at a village in Kanpur Dehat, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday booked 39 people, including an SDM, a police station in-charge, and four revenue officials, on murder charges. Even as villagers protested the deaths and refused to hand over the bodies for an autopsy, police moved to intervene.

When police, district administration, and revenue officials went to Madauli village in Kanpur Dehat to remove encroachments on ‘gramme samaj’ land on Monday, the woman and her 20-year-old daughter were killed.

There are conflicting accounts of how Neha and Pramila Dikshit (45), who died tragically. Authorities assert that the two self-immolated, but family members and neighbours claim that their hut was burned down as part of the demolition drive.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Maitha) Gyaneshwar Prasad was suspended following a preliminary investigation. Additionally, the JCB that was used to destroy the victims’ home has been taken into custody.

According to Kanpur Range Inspector General of Police Prashant Kumar, a FIR has been filed on charges of intentional insult, murder, attempted murder, as well as mischief involving the killing or maiming of cattle, mischief by fire with the intent to destroy a house, etc., and mischief by killing or maiming cattle.

The station House officer (Rural), Dinesh Gautam, is likely to be suspended very soon, according to IGP Kumar. Even an accused person has been arrested in the case, though his identity is unknown.