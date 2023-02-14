Women’s Premier League 2023: Here is the full squad of Gujarat Giants

Mumbai: Gujarat Giants has purchased Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner Ashleigh Gardner (3.2 Cr), Beth Mooney (2 Cr), Harleen Deol (40 Lakhs) and Sneh Rana (75 Lakh) in the player auction of the Women’s Premier League. The auction was held yesterday in Mumbai.

Mithali Raj is the mentor, and advisor of Gujarat Giants. The team is owned by Adani Sportsline. Rachael Haynes is the head coach of the team. Nooshin Al Khadeer is the Bowling Coach of the Gujarat Giants team. All-rounder Tushar Arothe is their batting coach and Gavan Twining will be the fielding coach.

The inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League will commence in Mumbai from March 4 – March 26, 2023. A total of 22 matches will be played at the Brabourne Stadium and at the D.Y. Patil Stadium.

Gujarat Giants Squad: Ashleigh Gardner (3.2 Cr), Beth Mooney (2 Cr), Sophia Dunkley (60 Lakhs), Annabel Sutherland (70 Lakhs), Harleen Deol (40 Lakhs), Deandra Dottin (60 Lakhs), Sneh Rana (75 Lakh), S Meghana (30 Lakhs), Georgia Wareham (75 Lakhs), Mansi Joshi (30 Lakhs), Dayalan Hemalatha (30 lakhs), Monica Patel (30 lakhs), Tanuja Kanwer (50 lakhs), Sushma Verma (60 Lakhs), Hurley Gala (10 Lakhs), Ashwani Kumari (35 Lakhs), Parunika Sisodia (10 Lakhs), Shabnam Shakil (10 Lakhs)