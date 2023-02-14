Women’s Premier League 2023: UP Warriorz full squad

Mumbai: UP Warriorz bought India all-rounder Deepti Sharma for Rs 2.6 crore at the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction. The team also purchased Indian players Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Devika Vaidya. England all-rounder Sophie Ecclestone has been brought by UP Warriorz for the price of Rs 1.8 crore. South African cricketer Shabnim Ismail was also bought by UP Warriorz for Rs 1 crore.

The inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League will commence in Mumbai from March 4 – March 26, 2023. A total of 22 matches will be played at the Brabourne Stadium and at the D.Y. Patil Stadium.

UP Warriorz Complete Squad: Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Simran Shaikh.