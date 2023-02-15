Commodity Market: Gold price remain unchanged

Mumbai: Gold rate remained firm in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 41,920 per 8 gram. In the last two days, price of gold edged lower in the state. The yellow metal suffered a loss of Rs 160 per 8 gram in the last two days.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 56,533 per 10 gram, down Rs 217 or 0.38%. Silver futures were trading lower by Rs 278 at Rs 65,973 per kg

Globally, the yellow metal prices edged up marginally on Wednesday as the US weakened in the markets. Price of spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,856.47 per ounce. US gold futures were little changed at $1,865.80.