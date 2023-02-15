Priyanka Chopra Jonas drops trailer of her most anticipated romantic film Love Again

Priyanka Chopra Jonas had teased fresh details from her most eagerly awaited romantic comedy, Love Again, just a week before. The international celebrity debuted the trailer for the movie, which will hit theatres on May 12, to start off Valentine’s Day celebrations this year.

Priyanka, Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion are all featured in the movie.

Chopra Jonas, who has solidified her position as the biggest Asian star in Hollywood, posted a message on Instagram to her hordes of followers and fans ‘Even though we spent the majority of the time away from our loved ones while making this film, especially with the incomparable @celinedion and my incredible co-stars @sam Heughan, @russell Tovey, and @sofia Barclay, every day on set was special. We are delighted to share our labour of love, @loveagainmovie.’

Love Again is produced by Screen Gems and distributed by Sony Pictures. It also stars Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinze Kene, and Celia Imrie. The film will get a theatrical release on May 12.