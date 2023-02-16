A Hebrew Bible that is more than 1,000 years old will be up for auction in New York

According to Sotheby’s, one of the greatest dealers of fine and decorative art, jewellery, and collectibles in the world, a Hebrew Bible that is more than 1,000 years old will be offered for sale in New York and might fetch up to $50 million.

The Codex Sassoon, which originates from the late ninth and early tenth century, is the earliest and most comprehensive Hebrew Bible ever discovered. It will set a new record for the most expensive historical document or literature ever sold when Sotheby’s auctions it off in May.

It is without a doubt one of the most significant and unique documents in human history, according to Richard Austin, head of books and manuscripts for Sotheby’s worldwide, who talked to AFP.

Codex Sassoon is one of the only two codices, or manuscripts, that have made it into the present day and contains all 24 books of the Hebrew Bible.

It is significantly older than the Leningrad Codex and substantially more complete than the Aleppo Codex, two other well-known early Hebrew Bibles, according to Sotheby’s.