North Korea unveils new postal stamps portraying leader Kim Jong Un’s daughter

North Korea recently issued new postal stamps featuring leader Kim Jong Un’s daughter, which experts believe is just further sign that she is being positioned as the next leader to succeed her father. For years, the children of Kim Jong Un were never mentioned in state-run North Korean media. However, Kim Jong Un was photographed standing next to his daughter in November 2022 as the country’s most potent ballistic missile was launched.

The daughter, who has never been identified by Pyongyang, has since made a number of high-profile appearances. She is believed to be Ju Ae, Kim’s second child, according to the South Korean spy agency.

Five of the new stamps honouring the November 18 missile launch, which were unveiled by the government-run Korea Stamp Corporation on Tuesday, feature Kim and his daughter.

In captions describing the stamps on their website, the company referred to the unnamed girl as Kim’s ‘beloved daughter.’ The series will be made available for the general public on Friday (February 17).