Violent protests erupt in Nigeria over scarcity of cash as the central bank swaps old currency for new ones

According to local media, violent protests have broken out in Nigeria as a result of a cash shortage, according to news agency AFP on February 15th. Since the central bank began exchanging old notes of the local naira currency for new ones, which resulted in a shortage of banknotes, Nigeria has been experiencing a physical cash shortage.

In three places on Wednesday, demonstrators stopped roads and attacked automated teller machines (ATMs).

Due to the lack of fresh notes, banks throughout the nation currently have limited access to cash and ATM withdrawals. According to the AFP report, some establishments are refusing to accept the old notes, which is causing long lines, upsetting customers, and disrupting operations.

In Delta State, the police said that unguided youths in the name of protests set two banks and two vehicles on fire.

Taking to Twitter, state police spokesperson Bright Edafe stated that the cops have arrested nine suspects so far. On Twitter, the Channels news station shared a video of men burning tyres in the streets on the outskirts of the city of Warri.