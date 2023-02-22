Biden invited to visit Moldova by the president amid tensions with Russia

The tiny former Soviet republic of Moldova, whose relations with Russia are becoming more tense, has extended an invitation to U.S. President Joe Biden to visit, according to Moldova’s leader on Wednesday.

At a meeting in Warsaw on Tuesday, President Maia Sandu announced on Facebook that she had extended the invitation. The White House reported that Biden had expressed support for Moldova’s sovereignty at the meeting. She made no mention of Biden’s response.

‘I used the opportunity of this meeting to convey to the President of the United States that we need even more U.S. support to strengthen our economic resilience in the difficult situation we are in, with a war at the border,’ Sandu wrote. ‘I extended President Biden an invitation to travel to our nation.’

Since Moldova is heavily dependent on Russian gas, Sandu has repeatedly expressed her concern that Moscow wants to destabilise the country. Last week, she accused Moscow of plotting to overthrow Moldova’s government, a charge Moscow denied.