Phosphor-Gypsum to be used in construction of national highways by NHAI.l

In order to achieve a circular economy in the use of gypsum, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the Department of Fertilizers, and the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers announced on Wednesday that they would begin conducting field trials on NHAI projects for the use of phosphorus-gypsum in national highway construction.

The goal of the initiative is to promote the use of waste materials to construct environmentally sound national highway infrastructure using phosphor-gypsum, a byproduct of the fertiliser industry.

Phosphor-Gypsum was used in the construction of a road by an Indian fertiliser company. The Indian Road Congress (IRC) has approved neutralised Phosphor-Gypsum waste material for road construction for a period of three years based on the Central Road Research Institute’s (CRRI) evaluation of the road.

In order to assess the effectiveness of phosphor-gypsum on a national highway and to foster confidence among various stakeholders regarding the use of phosphor-gypsum waste material in highway construction, the fertiliser company and the CRRI have been asked to conduct field trials on an NHAI project.

The NHAI is also promoting the highly successful use of waste plastic that has already been tested in road construction.

Studies have shown that roads constructed from plastic waste are reliable, sustainable, and extend the bitumen’s useful life. Seven tonnes of plastic waste can be disposed of thanks to the construction of one kilometre of a four-lane highway.