Police summon Malayalam news anchor for comments made on minister during TV debate

Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem filed a complaint against Vinu V John for comments he made during a primetime show, and the associate editor and prime time anchor of the premier Malayalam news channel, Asianet News, received a notice to appear before police. On Thursday, Vinu was summoned to the Cantonment station and interrogated.

The CITU general secretary, a member of the left, said that Vinu ‘threatened’ and ‘humiliated’ him during a debate on Asianet News on March 28, 2022, and incited violence against him and his family.

At the Cantonment police station in Thiruvananthapuram, the FIR was submitted on April 28. Vinu has been accused of violating several parts of the Indian Criminal Code, including Sections 107, 116, 504 and 506, which deal with crimes including aiding and abetting an offence, making an intentional insult with the goal to cause a disturbance, and criminal intimidation.

Afterwards, the Kerala Union of Working Journalists and the Press Club in Trivandrum denounced the left-wing administration’s move. A clear illustration of how autocratic rulers dread the media, according to Opposition Leader VD Satheesan, is provided by this situation.