Shakira goes personal about her separation from ex Gerard Piqué in her new song ‘TQG’

Shakira, a pop diva from Columbia, opens out about her breakup with former Spanish player and ex-boyfriend Gerard Piqué in her new song, ‘TQG.’ The ‘Waka Waka’ hitmaker and her fellow countrywoman Karol G worked together on the tune.

Billboard transcribed the song from Spanish into English. Shakira’s verse makes no bones about the failed romance in the lyrics.

‘Seeing you with the new girl upset me, but I’m now set on me,’ the woman claims. ‘I’ve forgotten why we lived together, and that’s what you’re offended by. And even my life grew better, you are no longer welcome here. And what your girlfriend slayed at me, that doesn’t anger me, it makes me laugh. Now you want to come back to me, it shows,’ she added afterwards.

It has been a time-honoured tradition of singers-songwriters who are lovelorn, jilted, cheated and so on to express their feelings of pain, heartbreak, or revenge. This is how one of the biggest musical stars like Adele and Taylor Swift became such big stars.

Shakira and Gerard separated last year after 11 years of a relationship that began after Gerard appeared in the music video ‘Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)’, the official anthem of the 2010 FIFA World Cup. They announced their separation back in June this year.