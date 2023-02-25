Tory fundraisers sell Rishi Sunak’s Swarovski crystal-encrusted portrait at auction for £25,000

The wealthy Conservative donors were asked by United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to fund an ’80:20′ campaign before the next election in an event when where Tory fundraisers managed to sell the prime minister’s Swarovski crystal-encrusted portrait at auction for £25,000.

Sunak praised everyone in the room for their support for the amazing event, which was held at the Savoy hotel in London. One participant who attended the event claimed that documents asking them to donate for the ’80:20′ campaign in advance of the next election. This is because the party intends to defend 80 seats and win another 20 using this strategy.

The form had a series of amounts listed with tick boxes along their side up to £10,000, where donors had the liberty to fill in the amount they are willing to donate as well as provide their details. The form also carried a message from Sunak.

The event was attended by billionaire businessman Mohamed Mansour, who is currently the senior treasurer of the party and was a former minister under the regime of Egypt’s Hosni Mubarak. The party has received a donation of more than £600,000 from Mansour’s company Unatrac. Former treasurer and a donor, Howard Leigh, is believed to have participated in the event.