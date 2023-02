Women’s Premier League 2023: UP Warriorz announces vice-captain

Lucknow : UP Warriorz has announced its vice-captain for the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023. Capri Global Holdings Private Limited-owned franchise has appointed Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma as the vice-captain.

UP Warriorz Squad: Alyssa Healy (Captain), Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Simran Shaikh.