Ibrahim Moustafa 2023 ranking series: India’s Ankit Gulia bags bronze medal

Cairo: in wrestling, India’s Greco Roman wrestler Ankit Gulia won bronze medal in the Ibrahim Moustafa ranking-series in Alexandria, Egypt. The 19-year-old Indian wrestler lost 9-0 to Georgian Otar Abuladze. But he got the better of Nurzhigit Keneshbek Uulu of Kyrgyzstan 9-0 in the repechage round. Earlier Iranian 67kg Olympic champion Mohammadreza Abdolhamid Geraei withdrew from the bronze medal match due to an injury.

This was India’s first medal at the ongoing tournament. Gulia had won the U-15 Asian championships gold in 2019.