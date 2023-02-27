China claims that by flying over Taiwan Strait, the US ‘endangered’ peace

China accused the United States of ‘endangering’ peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait after a U.S. military plane flew through the sensitive waterway on Monday, with the U.S. Navy responding that it had been in international airspace.

Beijing has been incensed by U.S. military missions through the narrow strait, most frequently of warships but occasionally of aircraft, saying China ‘has sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction’ over the waterway. Taiwan and the United States dispute that saying it is an international waterway.

The P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance plane, which is also used for anti-submarine missions, was closely watched by Chinese forces, according to the Eastern Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army of China.