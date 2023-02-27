Kerala Police make 12 arrests as part of a statewide campaign against child pornography

After a nationwide crackdown on those who were accessing and distributing undesirable information involving children, the Kerala Police made 12 arrests on Sunday. The police believe that trafficking gangs are involved.

The majority of the young people detained are IT savvy and used encrypted handles to upload and download the material, says the police. They include young people with ‘good professional jobs.’

During the extensive covert operation known as ‘P-HUNT 23.1’ carried out by a special squad — CCSE (Countering Child Sexual Expolitation) of the Police under its Cyberdome, at least 270 devices were confiscated and 142 cases were filed.

Mobile phones, modems, hard drives, memory cards, laptops, and PCs were all taken by the police for having ‘graphic and illegal recordings and photos of youngsters.’

Many of the films and photographs appear to be of local youngsters, ranging in age from 5 to 15, which is upsetting.

The devices that were confiscated are what the police have used to support their suspicions that trafficking gangs were involved in the talks.

‘More information is being gathered regarding the other individuals who participated in the dissemination of these photographs and videos. We will continue our policy of zero tolerance in these concerns and take harsh action against all those participating in this racket’ police stated.

For the covert operation, the elite unit had selected 858 spots around the state.

‘The data was then compiled and distributed to 280 teams led by district police chiefs that included women, technological specialists, and members of cyber cells.’

The announcement stated that on Sunday, February 26, 2023, ‘simultaneous raids were undertaken throughout the State from early morning on, under the operational direction of the District SPs.’

It should be emphasised that accessing, sharing, or storing any child pornographic material is illegal and punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of Rs. 10 lakh. Considering ‘Child security as the responsibility of every member of the society,’ Cyberdome Inspector General, P Prakash IPS, said, ‘Kerala Police seeks the support of the community in this project and if any member of the public comes across any such channels or groups that spread child sex-related content, we urge you to please inform CCSE, Cyberdome, or Cyber cells at the earliest opportunity.’