New Zealand starts a global campaign to raise money for hurricane reconstruction

Following the massive reconstruction work required after Cyclone Gabrielle tore across the country’s north earlier this month, forcing thousands of people into shelters and leaving eleven people dead, New Zealand will launch an international fundraising appeal.

According to Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on Monday, the appeal will support longer-term recovery initiatives and target wealthy expatriates, companies, and anyone who has a soft spot for New Zealand. He added that Facebook owner Meta has offered to publicise the appeal.

At a press conference announcing the initiative, Hipkins said: ‘One of the things we know from past events is that there are people abroad with very strong connections to New Zealand who want to be able to contribute.’