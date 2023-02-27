The UK government invites supermarket executives to talks about salad crisis

As the nation’s shortage of salad products entered its third week, the government called in the major supermarket groups in Britain to discuss what they are doing to restock shelves with the items, according to the department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

Later on Monday, Britain’s top grocery store executives will meet with food and agriculture minister Mark Spencer.

Following the market leader Tesco (TSCO.L), Asda, Morrisons, and Aldi in imposing customer purchase restrictions on tomatoes, cucumbers, and peppers on Monday, Lidl GB followed suit. Supplies throughout the supermarket industry were affected by crop disruptions caused by unseasonably warm weather in southern Europe and north Africa.