Was not captured, left group for pilgrimage: Absconding farmer Biju Kurian returns to Kerala

Kozhikode: Kannur farmer Biju Kurian, who went absconding from the State agriculture department’s 27-member delegation early this month in Israel, reached today after he was tracked down after many days of search. The Iritty native reached Karipur airport at around 4 am by an Air Gulf flight through Bahrain.

Biju claimed that he left the group to visit holy places. He told media at the airport, ‘I had decided to visit Jerusalem and Bethlehem. I didn’t tell anyone as they wouldn’t have permitted it. My visa was valid till May 8 and therefore, I could have travelled. I had told my wife and brother that I am safe and they need not worry’. He apologised to the government and the members of the delegation that went to Israel.

Biju’s brother was at the airport. Talking to the media at the airport, Biju said that the delegation was to return on February 19, so he decided to visit holy places before this. ‘I first visited Jerusalem and then went to Bethlahem’, he said. Biju added that while he was trying to come back on Saturday, he faced problems in connecting with others through WhatsApp and other mediums.

Biju said he was unhappy on seeing news coming out about him. So he stayed there. ‘It was not possible to return with the group at such a stage’, Biju claimed. He apologised to his family, the delegates, agriculture department, the principal secretary, the minister and the government. He further said that he did not inform the delegation about the trip as he feared he would not get approval. Biju said he was unable to inform because of the unavailability of internet facility and could not make ISD calls. ‘I had no wifi connections outside of the hotel and had no ISD facility on my phone to make calls either. That’s why I didn’t get in touch much, after leaving the group. However, due to the controversies, I decided to leave and my brother booked the return ticket for me. I am sorry to the other 26 delegates, Principal Secretary B Ashok sir and the ministers for the inconvenience’.

Biju also claimed that he was not captured by any agency and said that he returned to Kerala with the ticket sent by his brother. However, there were reports that the Israeli police sent Biju back after the state government intervened through the Indian Embassy. The embassy had received information that Biju was in an area where Malayalis were staying. Following this, the embassy reportedly took the help of Israeli police.