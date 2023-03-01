A wave with ‘perfect face’: UK photographer’s click goes viral! See pics

Out of the roughly 4,000 pictures photographer Ian Sproat took during a 12-hour-long shoot at Roker Pier in Sunderland, he stumbled upon something striking. According to a BBC report, the 41-year-old photographer from North Tyneside captured the shape of a face in a breaking wave at a lighthouse.

‘I just thought what the hell?’ the photographer told the outlet. Two years ago, he started his photography journey to cope with mental health issues due to the coronavirus lockdown. He told the BBC that he could not believe his eyes when he came across the form of a face in his profile while reviewing his images. He shared the pictures on his Instagram page and they received a lot of love and reactions. Along with images, he wrote, ‘Could it be the goddess of water Amphitrite, or our beloved late Queen Elizabeth?’

The photographer said that this was not the best picture in terms of composition but he was delighted with it. He said, ‘I really struggled through lockdown, it hit so hard and I was really stressed with my business’. ‘I needed something where I could get my peace and I found that with photography because you are just in the moment and it takes your mind off of everything else. Every day is a challenge and if you don’t get the picture, you know there is always tomorrow to try again. It changed my life, I’m a different person now’, he added.