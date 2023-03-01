Italy boat tragedy: smugglers responsible for the ‘voyage of death’ threw kids into sea to lighten the boat

A terrible aspect of the tragedy has surfaced as the death toll from the Italian boat crash keeps rising.

According to stories, the smugglers behind the ‘voyage of death’ pushed children into the water to reduce the weight of the boat. Those who survived the incident on Sunday have made these assertions.

According to Afghanistan’s Taliban-run foreign ministry, 80 of the 170 passengers perished in the event. There are reportedly 14 youngsters among the victims. The toll is at 65, according to the local Italian province authority. The amount is anticipated to increase. Each passenger on the boat that carried illegal immigrants from Turkey to Italy paid a substantial payment of €8,000 (£7,000).

Police, as per Reuters, have arrested three smugglers – a Turkish national and two Pakistani nationals. Another Turkish suspect, as per an ITV report, is suspected to have died in the wreck.

Survivors claim that as the boat began to sink near the coastal town of Crotone, in Calabria, the smugglers began to throw migrants, including children, overboard into the sea to help lighten the vessel’s weight.