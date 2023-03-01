Qatar Airways name this Indian actress as its ‘Global Brand Ambassador’

Doha: The national air carrier of Qatar, Qatar Airways has named Indian actress Deepika Padukone as it’s ‘Global Brand Ambassador’. The air carrier launched a new brand campaign in with Deepika Padukone.

‘At Qatar Airways, we constantly strive for excellence. This collaboration brings together refinement and grace, and Deepika showcases beautifully on how Qatar Airways offers award-winning premium experiences both in the sky and on the ground to its customers. Deepika is an obvious choice as she has the right global appeal and charisma for our brand. We are truly delighted to have Deepika on board Qatar Airways as our Global Brand Ambassador,’ said Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker.

Qatar Airways was recently announced as the ‘Airline of the Year’ at the 2022 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. The airline is winning this prize for seventh time (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2022). The air carrier was also being named ‘World’s Best Business Class’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Lounge Dining’ and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’.

Qatar Airways currently flies to more than 150 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, currently named the ‘Best Airport in the World’ by Skytrax World Airport Awards 2022.