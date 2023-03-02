Delhi man arrested for having unnatural sex with dog

A man was detained by the police on Monday for reportedly raping a female canine in a park in the Hari Nagar neighbourhood of west Delhi. As per the authorities, the individual who was arrested is a local resident who is married and has kids.

After a complaint that was received last week, a FIR was filed on Sunday under the pertinent provisions of the Indian Criminal Code and the Animal Cruelty Act, says the police.

Someone allegedly recorded the culprit while he was committing the horrible act, according to the police.

The police were informed after the video became viral on social media.