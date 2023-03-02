Lawyer-activist Hekani Jakhalu becomes Nagaland’s first female MLA

Today, 60 years after becoming a state, Nagaland elected its first female MLA. From the NDPP, a partner of the BJP, Hekani Jakhalu won the Dimapur-III seat. Of the 183 candidates that ran for the Nagaland assembly, the lawyer and activist, 48, was one of four women. Azheto Zhimomi of the Lok Janshakti Party was beaten by Ms. Jakhalu.

Salhoutuonuo Kruse, a second female contender from the NDPP, is in the lead for the Western Angami seat.

During the most recent elections in 2018, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, has partnered with the BJP. In the previous elections, the coalition had taken home 30 seats while NPF took home 26.

The BJP, which won the majority of seats in Tripura and seems poised to keep control of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Nagaland, praised the northeast development and peace programme on Thursday.

People in the area, according to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, have seen for the first time how closely and sincerely the Center has worked to bring peace and development to the region, whether it be through large-scale initiatives like building highways or by providing them with necessities like drinking water.