Huawei launches Huawei Nova 10 SE: Details

Mumbai: Huawei launched its latest offering in the Nova 10 series. The new smartphone named ‘Nova 10 SE’ was launched in China. The 8GB + 128GB RAM storage model of the phone is priced at CNY 1,949 (roughly Rs. 48,900) and the top-end model with 8GB + 256GB storage has a price tag of CNY 2,249 (roughly Rs. 53,600). It comes in a Silver, Gold Black and Mint Green colours.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Nova 10 SE runs on HarmonyOS 2 and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and an Adreno 610 GPU. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+(1,080 x 2,400 pixels) OLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and 270Hz touch sampling rate. The display has a hole-punch cutout that houses the selfie camera.

Also Read: IRCTC announces new tour package: Details

The smartphone houses a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 108-megapixel sensor with an f/1.9 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, Huawei has provided a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, AGPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging.