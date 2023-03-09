OnePlus launches new true wireless stereo earphones: Details

Mumbai: OnePlus launched its new true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones named ‘OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Lite’ in China. The new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Lite are priced at CNY 749 (roughly Rs. 8,800) and are offered in Obsidian Black and Yunfeng White (translated from Chinese) colours. They are scheduled to go on sale in China starting March 13.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Lite are made in collaboration with Dynaudio and are powered by 11mm dynamic woofer and 6mm tweeter. The drivers have a frequency response range of 10Hz–40,000Hz and a driver sensitivity of 38dB. They offer an AI-backed personalised noise cancellation feature that is said to reduce ambient sounds up to 48dB.

The device have Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity and offer support for the new LHDC 5.0 codec alongside AAC, LC3 and the standard Bluetooth codecs (SBC) with a maximum operating distance of 10 meters. They are IP55 rated for sweat and water resistance. The new earphones can offer a total of up to 39 hours of music playback time along with the charging case.