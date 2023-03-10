Days after OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal’s marriage, his father Ramesh Agarwal falls to death from high-rise building

Gurugram: Ramesh Agarwal, father of OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal, died on Friday after he fell from a high-rise building, according to police.

‘With a heavy heart, my family and I would like to share that our guiding light and strength, my father, Ramesh Agarwal passed away on 10 March. He lived a full life and inspired me and so many of us, every single day. His death is a tremendous loss for our family. My father’s compassion and warmth saw us through our toughest times and carried us forward. His words will resonate deep in our hearts. We request everyone to respect our privacy in this time of grief’, Ritesh Agarwal said in a statement.

Gurugram’s DCP (East) Virender Vij said that at around 1 pm, information was received that a person fell from the 20th floor of an apartment in the DLF The Crest Society at Sector 54, Gurugram. Vij said the police recorded the statement of a family member and an inquest was carried out under Section 174 of the CrPC. The body was handed over to the family after the postmortem. Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code relates to cases of unnatural death.

Earlier this week, 29-year-old Agarwal tied the knot with Geetansha Sood, the director of Farmation Ventures Private Limited, and hosted a grand reception in the national capital. The reception was attended by SoftBank Group Founder Masayoshi Son, among others. OYO is a leading hospitality technology platform.