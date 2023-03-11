India restores e-visa services for nationals of this Gulf country

New Delhi: India resumed the e-visa facility for nationals of Saudi Arabia with immediate effect. India launched the e-Visa service for Saudi nationals in 2019. The services was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘The Embassy is happy to announce that the facility of e-visa has been restored for the nationals of Saudi Arabia with immediate effect in all five sub-categories i.e e-tourist visa, e-business visa, e-medical visa, e-medical attendant visa & e-conference visa,’ tweeted the Embassy of India in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The application and payment of fees are required to be made a minimum of 4 days in advance from the date of travel and wait for the approval.

For online filling and submission of the application, applicants may go to the link https://indianvisaonline.gov.in/evisa/tvoa.html and apply in 4 easy steps – Apply online and Upload a photo and passport page; Pay eVisa fees online using a credit/debit card /payment wallet; Receive Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) online (ETA will be sent to the Email) and Fly to India – Print ETA and present at Immigration Check Post where eVisa will be stamped on Passport.