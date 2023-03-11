Survey in the UK reveals that young people between the ages of 14 and 18 are watching porn frequently

According to a survey on school students’ attitudes about pornography conducted in the United Kingdom (UK), many young people between the ages of 14 and 18 regularly watch porn, with some of them developing an addiction to sexually explicit content.

According to an article published by The Guardian on Friday, March 10, Dignify, a nonprofit that does sex abuse research, interviewed 4,000 pupils in Hertfordshire who were in the aforementioned age range.

Dignify discovered that 22% of these pupils frequently viewed porn. One in five of them admitted to having a porn habit, and one in ten indicated they were addicted.

In the survey, young people were asked what age they were when they first saw pornography. The average age was 12 but the youngest age was three. The survey also said that a third of young people received a nude video or photo, and of these well over half had received a nude from a stranger, The Guardian reported.

Dignify’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Helen Roberts said that it was impossible to tackle the embedded behaviours of sexual harassment in schools without talking about the harmful impact pornography is having on children and young people. Roberts said the charity was particularly concerned by how many children telling that they are addicted to porn.