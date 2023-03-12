Know how to update mobile phone number with bank account

Mumbai: Largest public sector bank in the country, State Bank of India (SBI) has made mandatory for all its customers to register their mobile phone number with savings bank account. To avail the Internet Banking facility, the customer’s mobile number must be registered with the State Bank of India (SBI) savings bank account.

Here is How To Update Mobile Number Through SBI Internet Banking:

Log into www.onlinesbi.com

Navigate to ‘ Profile-Personal Details-Change mobile No.’ under ‘My Accounts’, appearing on the left panel of the screen.

On the next page, select the Account number, input the mobile number and click on Submit.

The last 2 digits of the registered mobile number (non-editable) will be displayed to you.

Status of mapping will be advised to you on your registered mobile number.

Here is How to update mobile number through SBI ATM:

Visit your nearest ATM

Select Registration option from the options available

Enter your ATM pin

Select Mobile Number Registration option from the options visible on the screen

Select Change Mobile Number option from the options visible on the screen

You will be asked to enter your old mobile number and confirm it

Post which you will be asked to enter the new mobile number and confirm it

Different OTPs will be sent to both the new and old mobile numbers.

Enter OTP and your mobile number will be updated