The centre opposes same-sex marriage, cites ‘Indian family unit idea’

The Indian family unit concept of a husband, a wife, and children, which necessarily presupposes a biological man as a ‘husband,’ a biological woman as a ‘wife,’ and the children born out of the union between the two – who are raised by the biological man as father and the biological woman as mother, is not comparable with living together as partners and having sexual relationships by same sex individuals (which is now decriminalised), the Centre told the Supreme Court today.

Additionally, it claimed that registering same-sex marriages violates both personal and codified law rules, including those relating to ‘degrees of banned relationship,’ ‘conditions of marriage,’ and ‘ceremonial and ritual requirements’ under personal laws governing the individuals.

‘Marriage as a concept involves a relationship between two people of different sexes by necessity and necessity. This term should not be altered or modified by judicial interpretation since it is socially, culturally, and legally interwoven into the fundamental idea and concept of marriage’ stated the Center.